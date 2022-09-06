Foundation feeds 250 widows in rural community in Kogi

No fewer than 250 vulnerable widows were fed by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Doyin and Suzan Foundation in some rural communities in Isanlu, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The NGO’s Founder, Chief Mrs Adedoyin Ibikunle-Eshanumi, while flagging off the distribution of the food package on Tuesday in Isanlu, said the gesture was to reach out to the less privileged especially in these hard times.

She said the food empowerment outreach for the widows would be carried out on monthly basis to alleviate their suffering and reduce hunger in the land.

According to her, the humanitarian gesture is part of the Foundation’s vision to reach out to the less privileged and the vulnerable widows in order to alleviate their suffering in their time of need.

She noted that the foundation had been carrying out such humanitarian activities in the area and would continue as a way of improving the well-being of the poor people.

She urged other NGOs, well-spirited individuals and corporate organisations to emulate the act of reaching out to the less privileged no matter how small.

“The food empowerment will be on monthly basis, and we promise to expand the number of beneficiaries in the next outreach,” she said.

She commended governments’ efforts in alleviating the suffering of the masses and called for better social welfare for the less privileged especially at the grassroots.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Abosede Olabisi, thanked the foundation for the humanitarian gesture towards alleviating their sufferings, especially in rural areas.

“We thank Doyin for always remembering us by giving us food to eat, clothes to wear and for taking care of our children. May God bless her,” she said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



