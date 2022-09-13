2023 elections: NILDS, Kukar centre organise summit for presidential aspirants, CSOs, others

Presidential candidates and their spokespersons drawn from major political parties for the 2023 general election are expected to attend a high-level forum on political communication and issue-based campaign on Monday, September 19, 2023, organised by the Management of National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in partnership with the Kukah Centre.

Others expected at the Forum are; Party Chairmen and their Publicity Secretaries, representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Media, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Political Analysts, Political Editors and Reporters.

According to the invitation letters signed by the NILDS Director General, Professor Olanrewaju Sulaiman, the Summit was aimed at bringing stakeholders together and enhance their ability to communicate more responsibly in the build-up to the 2023 elections.

In line with its objectives, NILDS was established to act as a world-class multi-disciplinary institution capable of providing training, capacity building, research, policy analysis and extension services for the legislature at the Federal, State and Local government levels.

Since its establishment, NILDS has helped to strengthen the capacities of legislators and ensure that the positions and proposals advanced by the National Assembly are informed by requisite research and analytical support.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Institute is also poised to meet a long-felt need to provide the legislators and officials with institutionalised opportunities for problem-oriented studies and systematic training in the various disciplines of legislative institutions, processes and procedures.

The Institute is also set out to improve the capacity of Legislators to sustain and consolidate democratic governance through deliberation and policy formulation. Improve the technical capacity of legislative staff, committee secretaries and political aides to process appropriation bills and policy oversight of the executive.

Other objectives include: “stock and improve the quality of relevant information, for members of the national and state assemblies and the general public through the dissemination of research output and the organisation of consultative fora for the public sector, as well as representatives of the private sector and civil society.

“To promote and disseminate among Legislative Assemblies in Nigeria the practice of science-based methodologies of law-making; design, analyse and evaluate development policies in Nigeria, especially dealing with macro-economic, socio-political and cultural issues, as may be necessary from time to time; support networking arrangements involving parliaments and policy analysis units in the sub-region in order to share experiences; and prepare such reports and information, as may be required by Special/Standing Committees in the course of their work.





The Institute is also poised to establish and/or consolidate a database on relevant development policy issues for utilisation in deliberations on bills and drafting of legislation; promote best practices in legislative activities in Nigeria and countries in the sub-region; strengthen democratic processes, structures and institutions; promote and protect the constitutional due process in legislative practices; assist the National Assembly and State Assemblies in their efforts to conceive and draft bills; conduct short-term training modules for members of the national and state assemblies and their staff; and monitor and evaluate the implementation of annual budgets and report to the relevant assemblies.

Alaafin Stool: Atiba Descendants Kick, Want Selection Process Discontinued

2023 elections: NILDS, Kukar centre organise summit for presidential aspirants, CSOs, others

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: The Skeleton In Ibadan

2023 elections: NILDS, Kukar centre organise summit for presidential aspirants, CSOs, others