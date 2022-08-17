250 get free prostate enlargement screening Warri

No fewer than 250 men in Warri metropolis, Delta State, have benefited from a free screening for prostate enlargement.

The free screening was courtesy of the Warri Sub-council of the Knights of Saint Mulumba, in collaboration with the Thomas John Prostate Foundation, Lagos.

Grand Knight of Saint Mulumba Nigeria, Warri Sub-Council, Sir Albert Nnoshiri, stated that the screening was borne out of the need to reduce the high cost christian men go through while accessing healthcare.

The free prostate enlargement screening programme, which commenced since July 23, has continued to record tremendous turnout of men irrespective of religious affliations.

The exercise, which was done at the premises of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Warri, has successfully screened scores of persons with medical experts giving professional advice to beneficiaries.

Nnoshiri, who is also the initiator of the exercise, explained that prostate, which is in every man, required attention, hence it became necessary to collaborate with the Thomas John Prostate Foundation to give healthcare free of charge to christian men.

He enjoined beneficiaries to adhere to the advice of the medical personnel in order to justify the essence of the exercise.

Head of the medical team, Knight of Saint Mulumba Nigeria, Warri Sub-Council, Dr Gabriel Ode, said that apart from the free prostate enlargement screening, beneficiaries were also screened for high blood pressure and other medical issues to ensure their comprehensive health fitness.

Various speakers including one Mrs Blessing and Mrs Chima Chijioke-Uzowuru lectured the men on proper dieting and the need to shun excessive alcohol intake and other unhealthy habits.

Other members of the knights, including Peter Nzei and president of the female folks, Lady Patience Iniovosa and Sister Agnes Oboh commended the initiator for showing concern towards the health needs of the underprivileged.

