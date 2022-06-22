Oyo govt approves N6.01bn for two court complexes remodelling

A sum of N6.01 billion is to be expended by the Oyo State government for the remodelling and redevelopment of the Oyo State High Court complex, Ring Road and the Magistrate Court complex, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

State Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Professor Dahud Shangodoyin disclosed the approval while briefing journalists at the end of the state executive council meeting held on Wednesday and said the payment to the contractor will be spread across months under its Alternative Project Funding Approach.

The project, according to Shangodoyin, will cover the remodelling of courtrooms, libraries, offices, and the building of the conference theatre.

The entire duration of the project is 18 months, with the remodelling of the High Court, Ring Road to commence first, spanning the next nine months.

Work on the magistrate court complex, which is phase two of the project, is to commence afterwards from March 2023.

Also, Shangodoyin said the state has approved the reconstruction of the 2.275kilometres road spanning Sijuwade-Jericho-Akeredolu street-police headquarters, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

Shangodoyin said the project will be directly done by the state ministry of public works and transport for over N600 million, spanning eight months from July 2022.

On his part, the state commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Abiodun Oni, said the state government has approved Monttanai company to ensure effective waste management.

