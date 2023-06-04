The Oyo State government has announced the appointment of the former secretary of the Park Management System (PMS), Mr Tomiwa Omolewa, as the new Chairman of the PMS.

Omolewa was among the personalities who pledged their support for the state government’s new plan on transport management at last week’s stakeholders’ meeting held at the House of Chiefs, State Secretariat, Ibadan.

The stakeholders’ meeting, among others, had agreed to the imperativeness of a reorganisation of the PMS as well as the need for the appointment of an Interim Management Committee for transport management in the State.

The latest development on transport management in the State was conveyed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo Governor, Mr Sulaiman Olanrewaju, on Sunday.

Also contained in the statement was the appointment of Mr Kasali Lawal as PMS secretary in the State.

Recall That Governor Seyi Makinde, hours after he was sworn in for a second term in office, ordered the dissolution of the disciplinary committee of the PMS led by Mr Mukaila Lamidi, popularly called Auxiliary.

