Kogi Central Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Candidate in Kogi, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has alleged that the recent attack on Gov. Yahaya Bello’s convoy is politically motivated.

“It is a smear campaign against the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Governorship Murtala Yakubu-Ajaka”, she alleged in a statement issued in Lokoja on Sunday.

She urged the appropriate authorities to investigate the crisis.

She noted that both Bello and Ajaka are already accusing each other of assassination attempt, calling for investigation before it would go out of control.

She recalled further that the attack occurred on June 3 on Lokoja-Abuja highway.

“The attack was a ploy to implicate Ajaka to be disqualified by INEC in the forthcoming Nov. 11 governorship election,” she alleged.

But Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the state Commissioner for Information, said that Natasha should better give her testimony to the law enforcement agents than going to the media.

“If she was there when the incident happened, she should better go to the law enforcement agents and give vivid account of what exactly happened.

“But if she wasn’t there, she isn’t fair to either Bello nor Ajaka by this accusation,” Fanwo told NAN.

