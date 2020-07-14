Oyo Assembly summons Water Corporation boss, contractors over failed N10 billion water projects

The Oyo State House of Assembly has summoned the chairman, Water Corporation of Oyo State, contractors, officials of the corporation over incomplete and abandoned water projects awarded at over N10 billion.

This was the resolve of the Assembly following the presentation of a report by the ad-hoc committee of the Assembly on water resources that embarked on oversight to water projects across the state.

The Assembly had in December 2019 launched an investigation into water projects in the state when acting Managing Director of the Water corporation agency, Samuel Adegboyega, upon invitation to plenary, said that 12 out of the state’s 22 waterworks were functioning and that residents of the state enjoy regular water supply.

However, according to the report presented, on Tuesday, by Chairman of the committee, Honourable Abdullah Abdulrasak, the immediate past administration led by the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi embarked on about 20 water projects at a cumulative cost of over N10 billion but none was completed till date.

Some of the incomplete projects include the Ayete Water Scheme in Ibarapa North local government which the committee noted that despite being awarded in April 2019 at N399.5million, was still at six per cent completion rate, while the contractor had vacated the site.

This, according to the report, was despite that N119.8 million had been disbursed to the contractor.

The report further listed incomplete projects as the expansion of Ogbomoso/Ikoyi-Ile water supply scheme awarded on the 9th March 2019 at N578.2million with N228.6million paid to the contractor.

Other incomplete projects include the laying of New Rising Mains to Igbo-Ora (Lot 1) awarded at N158million where N47.4million had been received by the contractor, FETUNS Constructional Company Limited

The committee also identified the failure of the Sanusi mini water supply scheme; Owode estate mini water supply, Ogboro; Iseyin Waterworks; water projects in Eruwa, Oyo, Saki, Alabata and Pade.

Commenting on the findings, Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin said the failure and abandonment of water projects showed that the immediate past administration was unconcerned about the need for accountability.

Ogundoyin blasted the last administration for mismanaging the state’s resources, especially in the water supply sector.

He subsequently declared a state of emergency on the water sector in the state.

“Why will a government embark on about 20 projects and you cannot complete just one of them?

“Why not work on five instead and complete it. Now, most equipment bought with billions of Naira are rotting away somewhere in the bush or buildings under construction?

“I visited Eruwa waterworks where N97.6million was awarded during my town hall meeting last year, but I only see generating set and decaying facilities.

“Our people do not enjoy water supply. We are declaring a State of emergency in the water sector because this situation is pathetic.

“We want the water corporation agency to be more responsible and ensuring lot is done to complete some of these projects during the tenure,” Ogundoyin said.

The invited officials are billed to appear before the House Committee on Water Resources.

In another motion, the Assembly has called on the executive arm to put measures in place for the urgent review and harmonization of Oyo State laws effective from 2000.

The call followed a motion on the need for review and harmonization of Oyo State laws by Honourable Hakeem Adedibu representing Iwajowa constituency.

Noting that the last review and harmonization of Oyo State laws was done in the year 2000, the Assembly held that a further review will help accommodate several new and amended legislation that is yet to be harmonised.

Ogundoyin subsequently directed the House Committee on Public Petitions and Judiciary to work with the Attorney General and State Ministry of Justice on possible review and harmonization of the Oyo State laws.

In another motion by the Honorable Seyi Adisa representing Afijio state constituency, speaker of the Assembly, Ogundoyin has ordered an immediate probe into illegal travel agencies operating in the state and persons suspected to be involved in human trafficking in the state.