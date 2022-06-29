Oyo Assembly fails to present report on deputy governor’s impeachment process

Contrary to expectations, the Oyo State House of Assembly held its plenary, on Wednesday, with the report on the response of the deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan to the House’s petition not presented.

It will be recalled that after Olaniyan responded to the Assembly’s petition, last week, the chairman of, the House Committee on Information, Honourable Kazeem Olayanju said the report on the response will be made public on Wednesday’s plenary.

Twenty-four out of the 26 lawmakers on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had levelled allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of abuse, financial recklessness, abandonment of office/official duty, insubordination and other offences against the deputy governor not long after he announced his defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the plenary presided over by Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, neither was the report listed on the order paper for the day nor was it mentioned at any point during the plenary.

The silence of the Assembly on the matter came hours after a High Court sitting in Ibadan ordered the State Assembly to maintain status-quo antem until the determination of the suit filed by the deputy governor against the lawmakers.

It was unclear whether the fact that the matter was not brought up at Wednesday’s plenary was due to the earlier High court order.

However, some top sources in the Assembly held that the non-consideration of the matter on Wednesday was not due to the court order.

The sources held that the process initiated by the Assembly on June 29 against the deputy governor was ongoing and had not been stalled by the court order.

They held that the Assembly would continue the process in accordance with section 188 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyo Assembly fails to present report on deputy governor impeachment process