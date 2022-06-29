Released female passenger protests over remaining 50 passengers still in captivity

One of the recently released female passengers of the Abuja/Kaduna train attack has led a one-man protest calling for the immediate release of the remaining 50 abducted train passengers still under captivity.

The female passenger, who decided to hide her name for personal reasons stormed the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna on Wednesday.

Clad in a light hijab and facemask he was holding a placard with the inscription, ‘I can’t sleep anymore when my loved ones are in the bush. Please Nigerians help towards their release.

The married woman who was recently released after spending 70 days in captivity along with 10 others said she decided to embark on the one-man protest because she could not sleep anytime she remembers that her husband and other colleagues are in the bush.

According to her, she is calling on the government to do the needful and ensure that the remaining 50 passengers are released without delay.

The woman whose husband is still in captivity with 49 others however stated that the abducted passengers have spent over 89 days in the forest with the terrorists.

She lamented that there are still children and old people in the forest exposed to all kinds of challenges like rain, cold, harsh weather, and dangerous animals among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs





Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Released female passenger protests Released female passenger protests

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Released female passenger protests Released female passenger protests

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP