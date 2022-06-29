Lagos rewards 13 teachers, administrators with SUVs

Just as it did last year, the Lagos State government has again given out a brand new car each to another set of nine classroom teachers, three school administrators and one special teacher in the state’s public schools across primary to secondary levels.

The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday evening, presented the cars to them on behalf of the state government at this year’s state’s government organised Teachers’ Merit Awards ceremony held at Sports Pavillion, Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The cars with plate numbers already fixed and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) unlike that of last year which were saloons, were rewards for what the government called their outstanding performance and resilience among their colleagues in the state-owned primary and secondary schools across the state.

The recipients, who are made up of three teachers and one administrator each at primary, junior secondary and senior secondary school levels and one special teacher include Michael Ayoola, Bolanle Alamu, Adeola Adefemi, Soji Megbowon, Yahya Adesokan, Lukman Agbabiaka and Omolayo Fadayomi Others are Bolanle Aremu, Olubukola Dosumu, Oluseyi Amao, Olusegun Muftau, Okubukola Adesanya and Adenike Ojo.

Many top government officials and individuals from the private sectors, particularly from the education circle including the deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; special adviser to the governor on education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab; executive chairman of LASUBEB, Mr Wahab Alawiye-King and Chairperson of TESCOM, Mrs Olabisi Ariyo, graced the occasion even as 11 other finalists from among the 3,529 applicants were given consolation prizes.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the gesture served two purposes- rewarding hard work, resilience and commitment on the line of duties and also encouraging others to healthy rivalry for greater service.

While commending their efforts and congratulating them on their new status and the other finalists, he asked them not to rest on their oars but to be more committed to duties.

He said the government believes that teachers also deserved good and comfortable living more so for their crucial roles in national development.

He said the government would continue to meet its responsibilities over all the public school teachers in the state and also ensure that education remains one of the major priorities of his administration.





Speaking earlier, the state commissioner for education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo said the finalists would be exposed to multiple opportunities which would enhance the vision of the state in restoring the prestige of the teaching profession.

She disclosed that an independent panel of judges who are mostly from the private education sector with Mrs Lai Koiki, CEO of Greensprings Educational Services Ltd as the chairman screened all the applications at different stages to arrive at the 13 winners, thanking them for the well-done job.

