The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, on Monday, formally inaugurated the special and standing committees of the 10th Oyo State House of Assembly.

Performing the inauguration on behalf of the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, at the Parliament building, State Secretariat, Ibadan, the Deputy Speaker, Honourable Muhammed Fadeyi identified the role of Committees as crucial to the effective performance of the Assembly.

He charged the committees to live up to their oversight functions on ministries, departments and agencies and be an effective watchdog of the executive.

Ogundoyin further tasked the committees on diligence, integrity, right attitude while enjoining them to seek clarification whenever in doubt.

Stressing the importance of committees, the clerk of the House, Mrs Oludara Awe said committee work was 60 percent while plenary work was about 40 percent.

She urged committee members to discharge their oversight functions with the fear of God.

The event featured various papers presented by seasoned resource persons on topics such as the role of committees in managing legislative-executive relations, the role of legislative committees in enhancing legislative performance and committees in the legislature.

The special committees inaugurated are the Selection Committee, House Services Committee, Public Petitions, Justice and Judiciary Committee, Public Accounts Committee, Ethics and Privilege Committee and Information, Media, Public Affairs and ICT Committee.

Also inaugurated are 22 standing committees.

