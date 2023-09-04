BBNaijaAllStars houseguest, Omoshola Oburoh popularly called Sholzy has emerged as Head of House for week 7.

The HOH game housemates played was for housemates to throw ping-pong balls across an arrow to any of 4 dedicated transparent containers labelled 1-4 on the other end.

According to Biggie, each ping-pong ball would carry the point labelled on the container it dropped in. They were required to transfer the balls in two minutes.

At the end of the game, Sholzy threw a total of 22 balls into different containers across the arrow.

He was declared the new HOH for the week. This implies that Sholzy has also gained immunity from this week’s possible eviction.

As it is the rule, the HOH ought to pick 4 bffs. In lieu of this, Sholzy picked Ilebaye, CeeC, Mercy and Whitemoney as his bffs. They get to share the HOH lounge with him for the week.

During the black envelope game, Adekunle found the ‘immunity’ black envelope. Which means he is also safe from this week’s possible eviction.

Since Biggie said the housemates will be invited to the diary room to name colleagues to be evicted instead of ‘pardon me please’, here is how they nominated:

Adekunle nominated Mercy, Alex, Doyin

Alex nominated Neo, Doyin, Venita

Doyin nominated Kim, Venita, Soma

Ceec nominated Ilebaye, Doyin, Soma

Neo nominated Kim, Ilebaye, Angel

KimOprah’s wishful nomination Doyin and Neo ( Invalid )

Angel nominated Kim, Venita, Doyin

Mercy nominated Neo, Doyin, Kim

Ilebaye nominated Venita, Kim and Pere

Venita nominated Doyin, Alex, Mercy

Whitemoney nominated Ceec, Ilebaye, Venita

Cross nominates Soma, Ceec, Ilebaye

Altogether, here is the final result for the nominated housemates:

Mercy – 3

Alex – 3

Doyin – 7

Neo – 3

Venita – 5

Soma – 3

Ilebaye – 5

Angel – 1

Pere – 1

Ceec – 2

Whitemoney – 0

(Special Guest)Kim – 5

Doyin, Venita, Ilebaye and Kim have the highest nominations and at least, one of them will be going home during the next eviction show.