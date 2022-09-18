Oyo APC, PDP tackle each other over Makinde’s second-term quest

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has described the second term quest of Governor Seyi Makinde as an affront to the people of the state who had gained little or nothing from his administration since its inception on May 29, 2019.

According to the APC, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Mr Olawale Sadare, the reality had dawned on the people of the state that the Makinde administration had nothing to offer except “window dressing, grandstanding and misappropriation of scarce resources.”

Ahead of the 2023 election, the party said it was warning the people of the state to be wary of “fake and deceitful record of achievements which Governor Seyi Makinde and his team had packaged with a view to using it as campaign documents and thus mislead the public.”

Making reference to governance in Ebonyi, Borno, Osun, Gombe and Kaduna, in the past three years, the Oyo APC challenged Makinde to name any of the key sectors of the economy where he has performed exceptionally since he came into office.

The statement further read: “Governor Makinde’s quest for another term in office is an affront targeted at the good people of the pacesetter state who have gained little or nothing from his administration in the last 40 months.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Forty months after, the full reality has dawned on the people that the PDP administration of Governor Seyi Makinde has nothing to offer except window dressing, grandstanding and misappropriation of scarce resources. “We now have an administration which has brought governance to a ridiculous level as against the traditional sterling performances which almost all the chief occupants of Agodi Government House have recorded in their respective times.

“We have a government which does not only celebrate cosmetic projects done at inflated cost but also mobilizes hirelings and praise-singers for orchestration.

“States such as Ebonyi, Borno, Osun, Gombe and Kaduna earn far less in terms of federal allocations and internally generated revenue but the value which their respective governors have added in the last three years is a pointer to the fact that Oyo state has been on a downward slope since June 2019.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we challenge Governor Makinde to name any of the key sectors of the economy where he has performed exceptionally since he came into office.





“Interestingly, the song on the lips of conscious and discerning indigenes and residents of Oyo state is that Governor Makinde should endeavour to stop further desecration of the Pacesetter status of the state.

“The good people of Oyo state are tired of deceit, cronyism and noise making in exchange for creativity, responsibility and responsiveness.

“It is on this note that we are calling on voters in the state not to be swayed by the packaged media noise and fake record of achievements expected from the camp of Oyo PDP and Governor Makinde in the coming days as we go into electioneering campaigns ahead of the next general election because once bitten, twice shy.”

Countering the position of the Oyo APC, the PDP in the state said the APC is suffering from headache as a result of the various achievements of the Makinde administration in all sectors.

The party, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Mr Akeem Olatunji, said the people of the state clearly are impacted by the strides of the Makinde administration and would not fall for the campaign of calumny and outright falsehood of the APC.

Reeling out the achievements of the Makinde administration, the party said the APC is worried that the people of the state had rejected the party.

The statement further read: “The headache of Oyo APC is the growing popularity of Governor Seyi Makinde and his various achievements in all sectors.

“It is normal that you don’t give credit to your foe, main opponent. We don’t expect credit from them because practically, we have buried APC in Oyo State.

“Oyo APC is only existing on the pages of newspapers. Go around town and see what is happening. Is 67km Ibadan-Iseyin road a fluke? Were they able to achieve half of that when they were in government? They were not able to construct a 30kilometres stretch of road at once throughout their eight years? Is 45km Iseyin to Oyo road a fluke?

“Is 76km Iseyin to Ogbomoso road a window dressing? Is the upgrading of Alakia Airport a fluke with the ongoing construction of about 500,000 litres of storage facility? “Is Ajia road a fluke? Is the Adamasingba stadium window dressing? About 100 buses were bought for the transport system, is that a fluke? Are the four bus terminals a fluke? Are the over 200 vehicles bought for security agencies a fluke? Is the about 100 bought for Amokekun a fluke?

“The APC is out of tune with the trend in modern politics. Is the payment of gratuities that they left they left unpaid for eight years, a fluke? Now we pay salaries every 25th, is that a fluke as against when they owe four months and pay one.

“Our people know that APC represents darkness and PDP light. The APC is populated by political hyenas looking for ways to devour the resources of Oyo State. With what is on the ground, the people have rejected them. They are trying to go around with campaign of calumny and outright falsehood and that has failed.”

Day My Husband Grabbed A Pistol And Threatened To Shoot Me —22-Year-Old Mother Of Five Nabbed For Robbery

Oyo APC, PDP tackle each other over Makinde’s second-term quest

SOS-SAM: Buhari’s Lamentation In Owerri

Oyo APC, PDP tackle each other over Makinde’s second-term quest

Oyo APC, PDP tackle each other over Makinde’s second-term quest