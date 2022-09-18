Improper waste disposal dangerous to health, environment, group tells Ekiti residents

The Executive Director, Triple Green Ecosystem Development(TGED) Oluwaseyi Ebenezer has urged the residents of Ekiti state to imbibe the culture of proper disposal of their wastes, saying indiscriminate dumping constitute greater danger to people’s health and the environment.

Ebenezer spoke at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state capital during a sanitation exercise organized by TGED in collaboration with the Ekiti state waste management board as part of activities commemorating the 2022 World CleanUp Day.

According to her, ” I want to advise our people to be conscious of how they dispose Waste , in the course of the walk exercise, we discovered how wastes are being dumped on the major roads , this is not too good for our environment and for our health.

” Dumping refuses on the roads can cause health and environmental hazards for us as individual, there’s need for us to be friendly with our environment, it’s a collective efforts.

“The flooding we had recently in some communities in Ekiti were because of people’s nonchalant attitude and indiscriminate disposal of waste, and were causing all these degradation of our environment.

“Ekiti residents should be conscious of their environment and take it as part of their livelihood to make sure their environment is safe, green and clean for everyone to live.”

The General Manager of the state waste management board Ayoola Oselusi who frowned at the rising indiscriminate dumping of refuse by the people, warned that anyone caught disposing refuses on the roads or the drains would be made to face the full wrath of the law.





Also, Dr Abayomi Ibrahim, from the Ministry of Health, commended the leading environment group, for organising the clean up, adding that, ” it is our collective responsibility to ensure that our environment is clean and safe for us to live in.”

Members of TGED and other stakeholders such as National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) , National Environmental Standard and Regulatory Agency, (NESRA), Federal Road Safety Corp(FRSC) National Youth Service Corp( NYSC), and the officials of the state ministry of environment health moved round the state capital in picking up wastes and cleaning up the environment.