Africa’s first professor of Geology, Professor Mosobalaje Olaloye Oyawoye (CON), is dead.

In a statement by the Kwara state government on Monday evening, the powerful Crown Prince of Offa, Offa local government area of Kwara state, Professor Oyawoye, died at the age of 95 years. In a condolence message issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the state governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq described the death of the elder statesman as a huge national loss, saying that he was one of the greatest Nigerians of all time and a pride of the state.

The Governor said the death of Africa’s first professor of Geology is the end of a great era in academic accomplishments, dedication to community service, and statesmanship.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the Olofa of Offa Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, the Olofa-In-Council, the Muslim community in Kwara State for whom he was the Baba Adini, and the Oyawoyes on this sad development. Prof. Oyawoye was in a class of his own in philanthropy, academic accomplishments, community service, leadership, and support for national development. He was one of the last men standing, and his death represents a huge void in everything he represented for Offa people, Kwara State, and Nigeria,” the Governor said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE May 29: FG rolls out programme for Tinubu’s inauguration The Federal Government on Thursday released the programme of events for the inauguration of President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29.… Expose me if you’ve any proof of fraud, EFCC boss dares Gov Matawalle The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrashid Bawa has asked Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state to expose him if he has any proof of fraudulent activities against him.… FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N655.932bn April allocation The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its meeting shared a total sum of N655.932 billion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of April, 2023.…

“We find comfort in his fine legacies as the father of Geology in Africa, a powerful Crown Prince of Offa, and a statesman who wielded so much influence and deployed the same for public good. We beseech Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-jannah Firdaus, and keep his family on the right path.”