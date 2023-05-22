YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
May 29: FG rolls out programme for Tinubu’s inauguration
The Federal Government on Thursday released the programme of events for the inauguration of President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29.…
Expose me if you’ve any proof of fraud, EFCC boss dares Gov Matawalle
The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrashid Bawa has asked Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state to expose him if he has any proof of fraudulent activities against him.…
FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N655.932bn April allocation
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its meeting shared a total sum of N655.932 billion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of April, 2023.…
Discussion about this post