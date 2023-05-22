Family of the founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, has announced the passing of the banking icon.

In a press statement issued on Monday signed jointly by Messrs Bolaji and Jide Balogun, the family said, “With a heavy heart but with gratitude and total submission to the will of the Almighty God, we announce the passing of our Patriarch and the Founder of FCMB, Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, CON, The Olori Omo Oba Akile Ijebu and Asiwaju of ljebu Christians, who passed away, following a very brief illness, at the age of 89 years, in the evening of Thursday 18th May 2023, in London, United Kingdom, surrounded by his family.

“While we mourn his passing, we are grateful for the full life he lived and the legacy of hard work, entrepreneurship, excellence, tenacity, courage, faith, style, discipline, along with his commitment to God, to Church, to family, community, philanthropy and Nigeria, which he has left for us, to emulate.

“We are comforted in our loss by the remarkable outpouring of love and sympathy, all your kind words and the effusive expressions of warmth.”





The statement added that books of condolence would be open from 11 am on Tuesday, 23rd May 2023, at his homes in Lagos and ljebu Ode, as well as FCMB Group Headquarters, 44 Marina, Lagos, among other places.