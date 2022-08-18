Owolade heads new PDP Caretaker Committee for Osun

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), constituted a Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the Osun State Chapter of the party.

A statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, on Thursday pointed out that the decision, which is sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the previous Caretaker Committee, is in line with the powers of the NWC under the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).

It named Dr Adekunle Akindele as the Chairman of the committee while the members include Barr. Niyi Owolade, Chief Mrs Ayo Awolowo, Dr B.T. Salami, Engr. Adetoye Ogunboyega, Alh. Razaq Oyelani and Barr. Hashim Abioye who will serve as Member/Secretary.

The party explained that the Osun State Caretaker Committee is charged with the responsibility of running the affairs of the state, as stipulated in Section 21(2)(a-b) of the PDP Constitution for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months); or till a new Executive Committee is elected.

The PDP charged all members of the party in Osun to remain united and focused on “our Party’s mission to Rescue, Redirect and Rebuild our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The setting up of the Caretaker Committee comes as the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, has called on party members to support the effort to reconcile the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyseom Wike of Rivers State.

He said in a statement on Thursday that what is happening in the PDP should not be regarded as a problem but a simple misunderstanding as he advised that all attention should be on the effort to reconcile the feuding parties.

The BoT Chairman said: “I wish to call on all members of PDP and all Nigerians to remain calm and never create bad blood and confusion on the state of our party. All efforts are on the ground to reconcile between Wike, the party and the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“What is happening now should never be categorised as a problem but misunderstanding within the party. In this period leading to the 2023 elections, we should concentrate on how to win all positions to be contested and seriously adhere to the provision of the party constitution.

“My strong advice is for us to give strong support to the present Reconciliation committee set up to resolve all issues. Thereafter BoT, the highest advisory organ of the party will give more encouragement leading to greater success of PDP.”