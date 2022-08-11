Owo massacre: Two additional suspects arrested, says Defence headquarters

The military high command in the early hours of Thursday disclosed that two additional members of the Islamic West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist group have been arrested over the attack on the Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by Director, Defence Information Major, General Jimmy Akpor.

He explained that the fresh arrest was made through the collaborative effort by the military and the personnel of the Department of the State Services (DSS) at Omialafara (Omulafa), Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on Wednesday.

General Akpor revealed that the suspects are Al-Qasim Idris and Abdulhaleem Idris.

According to him, “It is instructive to note that Abdulhaleem, alongside other high profile ISWAP commanders, had also previously coordinated attacks on military targets in Okene, Okene LGA, Kogi State resulting in casualties.”

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, during his briefing with media executives and editors on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of four terrorists among those who carried out the June 5 attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

They were said to have been arrested through a combined operation by military and DSS personnel at Eika, Okehi LGA, Kogi State on 1 August 2022. Those arrested include Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (a.k.a Bin Malik), Momoh Otohu Abubakar, Aliyu Yusuf Itopa and Auwal Ishaq Onimisi.

Barely 24 hours after the disclosure by the CDS of the arrest of 4 of the Owo Catholic Church attackers, 2 additional ISWAP terrorists, who were also connected to the attack on the church were apprehended.

“It is the avowed commitment of the leadership of the military, Nigeria Police, DSS and other security agencies to work in synergy to enthrone peace and security all over the country. This is due to the need for collaboration as an essential requirement to successfully deal with the existential asymmetric threats currently bedevilling our dear nation, Nigeria.”

