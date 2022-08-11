FCT Police rescue three suspected fraudsters from mob in Abuja

By Lawrence Bajah - Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigerian Police rescued three suspected fraudsters; Francis Emeka Noah, Wua Ikyer and Bokos Terkula, on Tuesday from an angry mob who descended on them in Abuja.
The suspects were caught by people while allegedly attempting to lure and defraud a female Point-of-Sale (POS) operator around Peace Court Estate, along Lokogoma Road, Abuja.
Meanwhile, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, has called on members of the public within the FCT to shun the act of jungle justice in their quest for justice, warning that act of jungle justice is criminal and punishable by law.
Babaji, who condemned the act, enjoined residents to come forward with their complaints to give room for legitimate and swift dispensation of justice, emphasizing the importance of allowing the course of justice to take place, irrespective of the crime committed by a suspect.
In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, on Thursday, by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Commissioner assured that a “Full-scale investigation is being carried out to establish the fact of the case”.
He reiterated the commitment of the Command to the safety and security of residents across the FCT.

