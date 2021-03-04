Overland Airways increases frequency into Ilorin airport from Lagos

OVERLAND Airways, one of Nigeria’s leading and longest-serving airlines, has announced that it has increased the number of flights into Ilorin from Lagos with an additional flight every Monday to Friday.

The airline while saying the additional flight had since commenced from March 1, 2021 described its activities as been a vital economic support to Ilorin and its environs offering available and reliable flight services to the city.

The additional frequency, the airline added would enhance the opportunities for air travelers and business people connecting to the hub city of Lagos.

The airline which operates charter and scheduled passenger and cargo flights, commenced operations in 2002 with the aim of increasing the prosperity of the Nigerian hinterland by facilitating the transportation of business men, investors, government officials and indigenes from one point to another, and till date is the pride of Nigeria in the airline industry.

Overland Airways domestic flight services which within Nigeria has succeeded in bringing air transportation to more hinterland areas of Nigeria, presently operates into routes like Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Ilorin, Akure, and Jalingo.

Overland Airways attained the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) Registration which lists Overland Airways among world-class airlines that operate with excellent global safety standards.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…