International body names Abuja airport best in Africa

THE Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has been awarded the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award 2020 as judged by their customers as the Best Airport by Size and Region (5 to 15 million passengers per year in Africa).

The award according to the managing director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu, has been described as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria’s (FAAN) “commitment to continuously improving customer experience across all our airports. The recognition comes at a time when we are geared towards ensuring seamless airport facilitation with the opening of new terminals and upgrading of our current infrastructures across board.

“Despite a turbulent year plagued by COVID-19 induced financial struggles, the authority has endeavored to prioritise customer satisfaction while ensuring that health and safety remains topmost.”

The FAAN MD accepted the award on behalf of FAAN’s even as he reinstated the authority’s commitment to ensuring the safety, security and comfort of passengers at all airports across the country.

