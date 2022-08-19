Over 50 students to get scholarships as Kayokayo festival begins in Epe

The coordinator of the 2022 Epe Kayokayo Festival, Otunba Gbenga Abass, on Friday said that no fewer than 50 students who are indigenes would benefit from the scholarship scheme instituted for this year’s celebration.

Abass said apart from the scholarship scheme, there were many other benefits attached to the annual festival which began on Friday, in the Epe area of Lagos State.

The coordinator made this known at a press conference, held at the palace of Olu of Epe, saying that the people of the community would leverage their culture to unlock the economic potential of the town.

According to him, the annual Kayokayo festival in Epe, which he said had been in existence in the past, is a veritable platform for the celebration of the history, heritage and greatness of the ancient town of Epe in Lagos State.

“Culture is so important, it is the key to development and it unlocks the economic potential of any community.

“We are going to give scholarships to over 50 indigene students, medical outreach to take care of our people’s health needs, offer prayer for peace and unity of the country, have a novelty football match, cultural display, children’s party and others benefits for this year Kayokayo festival,” Abass said.

The Olu of Epe, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, in his remark, said that the festival is a religious and cultural carnival observed by the descendants of Oba Kosoko, who inhabited the area, notably referred to as Eko-Epe in Epe.

The monarch said the festival is celebrated during the first month of the Islamic calendar in commemoration of ‘Yaom-al Ashura,’ the 10th day of Muharram in the Islamic calendar which is about a month after the Muslim festival of Eid-El-Kabir.

