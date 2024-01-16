An outfit by the name OurPortal Technologies Limited has unveiled its ground breaking Complete Modern School Management System with Website Component to project educational institutions towards unparalleled peak performance and prosperity across the nation and beyond. The name of the product is called OurPortal with Online and Offline versions.

OurPortal was presented as an Educational Technology Solution that has the capacity to help schools create multiple revenue streams and transform Nigeria’s and Africa’s landscape of education and school management in nigeria. The co-founders of the outfit, Chris K. and Faith Oshundun, said this during an interview with newsmen in Ibadan: “Our portal is not just a usual or traditional solution, it’s a commitment to unlock a brighter future for all students of educational institutions nationwide, meticulously preparing them for the rigors of global competitiveness. “This transformative initiative goes beyond just promises but offers guaranteed peak performance and economic prosperity for schools through a meticulously crafted set of cutting features and functionalities and financially sustainable price options”

More importantly, strategic uniqueness of our portal as a number one EDTECH solution provider includes no payment per student, only payment per school with assurance of ‘no hidden charge! Also some of the amazing features unveiled recently include Students Dashboard, Administration Dashboard, Teachers Dashboard, Results Management System, Bursary and Accounting System, Assessment Tool, Online Class Management, Admission and Academics management as well as E-library/learning and Mega Learning Resources.

One of the most fantastic uniqueness of OurPortal is that it comes with most affordable price plans, and also available in Online and Offline versions. Yes, the offline version of OurPortal can be used without the internet.

However, in strict adherence to national policies and standards, OurPortal does not only provide an excellent platform, it equally represents a digital solution in line with best global practices.