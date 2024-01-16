Hidayah Entrepreneur, a trailblazing force in the business and entrepreneurship industry, proudly marks its 6th anniversary as a beacon of entrepreneurial empowerment. Founded by the visionary Idayat Akanji-Ogunlade, a Nigerian resident in Doha, Qatar.

Under her astute leadership, the organization has consistently championed the cause of nurturing and enhancing the skills of entrepreneurs globally and has become synonymous with innovation, resilience,and a commitment to staying ahead of entrepreneurship industry trends. As the company commemorates its 6th anniversary, Ogunlade reflects on the journey and outlines exciting plans for the year 2024.

In a statement, Ogunlade expressed gratitude for the support received over the years, stating, “With the ever-evolving trends in different business sectors, it takes a committed entrepreneur and strong support system to thrive and we make sure that entrepreneurs run their business in alignment with the current trends – as that is the only way to stay in business and be successful.”

She continued, “Our programs are geared towards enabling capacity development for entrepreneurs while simplifying the arduous business management process for them. This would not have been possible without the unwavering supports of our partners and beneficiaries.

She further that “As we celebrate our 6th anniversary, we are thrilled to unveil our ambitious plans for 2024, which are centered around fostering innovation, providing tailored resources, seminars, grants and facilitating unparalleled growth opportunities for entrepreneurs across the globe.”

Ogunlade also highlighted the organization’s commitment to remaining at the vanguard of industry advancements with the launching of the Hidayah Humanitarian Empowerment Foundation as its humanitarian arm. The year 2024 will witness roll out of strategic initiatives such as the Pan African Business Excellence Award, an annual gathering to celebrate successful entrepreneurs across Africa and “transform your future” conference for undergraduate students across tertiary schools in Nigeria, to equip students-entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the dynamic business

landscape successfully.

“we have consistently demonstrated a passion for empowering entrepreneurs, and as we embark on the next phase of this journey, our commitment to excellence remains unwavering” she concluded.

The 6th-anniversary celebration serves as an evidence to the organization’s dedication to fostering a community of thriving entrepreneurs.

About Us: Hidayah Entrepreneur is a leading force in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, dedicated to

empowering business leaders and fostering innovation. With a focus on capacity development and simplifying business management processes, Hidayah Entrepreneur continues to make a significant impact on the success of entrepreneurs worldwide.