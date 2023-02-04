Written by Dr. Wale Okediran

I am 55 years of age, married with 4 children. My husband and I are both on the fat side and we don’t like our sizes. Despite going to the Gym on weekly basis, we have not been able to cut down on our weight. Kindly let me know what we can do about this.

Ngozi (by SMS)

It has been confirmed that the most effective way to lose weight is to reduce the amount of calories and by extension, the food consumed. Exercises only plays a minor role in the weight losing effort. Therefore, you and your husband will be able to lose weight faster by reducing the amount of food consumed especially fast and fried foods which consists of a lot of calories. Instead, you should consume a lot of cereals, fruits and vegetables which apart from healthier, contain a lower amount of calories.

