The newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank Limited, Mr Hassan Imam has reassured the bank’s numerous customers and depositors on the safety of their funds and effective service delivery.

He further emphasised that the bank is strategically repositioning for growth.

The bank’s Chief Executive gave the assurance in a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday.

Imam, the bank’s Chief Executive, stated that despite the recent leadership change, there is no need for concern as Keystone Bank is financially stable and fully capable of meeting its obligations always.

“As always, Keystone Bank remains unwavering in its dedication to the safety of its customers’ deposits, financial well-being, and upholding the trust placed in us by our stakeholders.

“The bank remains very strong and reliable. We have no problem meeting our obligations to corresponding banks, depositors, customers and other financial institutions.

“We understand the importance of transparency in financial relationships, and we remain steadfast in our mission to provide you with a secure and reliable banking experience.

“We have started repositioning the bank to capitalize on emerging economic opportunities and remain optimistic about the future.

“Our future will be hinged on strong corporate governance and fortified by resilient business operations, we are committed to building and enhancing a sustainable enterprise that will be a source of pride for every stakeholder.

“Under my leadership, our strategic focus will centre on embedding disciplined cost management and leveraging synergies across business segments and functions to bolster profitability. This commitment extends to delivering value to all stakeholders, customers, business partners, and employees.

“Therefore, I invite all our stakeholders, customers, and partners to anticipate a future marked by innovation, resilience, and strategic developments that will further strengthen the bank. Our dedication to enhancing your banking experience, and these changes are aimed at delivering even more value and convenience,” he noted.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.

