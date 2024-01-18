Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Association, on Wednesda, inaugurated 1,144 Nomad Vigilante security outfit as part of its effort to tackle the incessant rate of kidnapping and other criminal acts in Nasarawa.

The essence of the group, according to Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, was to help flush the bad element among them in the state.

Speaking during the Inauguration, the national president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, said that the reason for setting up the vigilante group was to compliment the Federal Government’s effort towards tackling insecurity in the country.

Bodejo, outline the primary objectives of the Nomad Vigilante security outfit to include: encouraging peace in rural communities, to help secure the livelihood of farmers and herders, aid in information gathering and intelligence to the Nigeria security agencies of criminal and criminalities with the local communities.

According to Bodejo, ”The Nomad Vigilante Group is not merely an initiative; it is a manifestation of our shared commitment to fight against banditry, cattle rustling, hunger and poverty.

”As we navigate the complex terrain of security challenges, we confront head-on the menace of cattle rustling and banditry that has plagued our rural landscapes.

The Nomad Vigilante Group will serve as a proactive stance against these threats by facilitating our economic prosperity, shielding our farmers and herders and other communities in Nigeria,” he said.

He called on Nomad Vigilante to unite forge alliance with relevant security agencies to fish out criminal element among them for peace to rein in the state.

Earlier, in a keynote address, the commandant 177 Guard Battalion, Keffi, Lt. Col. Inuwa Bala, warned them to abide by the rules of engagement that was given to them, urging them to conduct themselves in an orderly manner and work hard to improve their organisation.

Lt. Col Inuwa Bala who was represented by Major M . A Sani Aliyu explained that the ensence of the group was to help security agencies with useful information about criminals and report some security issues where necessary.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Shehu Nadada who was represented by the Assistant Commissioner of Police incharge of Operations, Abdulaziz Aliyu, appreciated the association for setting up its vigilante team and urged the newly inaugurated vigilantes to work in synergy with the formal security agencies in order not to violet the existing laws of the land.

