Our current security architecture cannot solve insecurity issues ― Religious Leaders

Religious leaders under the auspices of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) have said that the nation’s current security architecture cannot solve the insecurity facing the country.

Alhaji Ishaq Sanni, Chairman Muslim Community in Oyo State disclosed this at a High-Level Dialogue on Insecurity and COVID-19 with Policy Makers and Religious Leaders organised by IDFP in Abuja.

He said: “Our security architecture presently unless we are playing the ostrich cannot in any way solve our problem.

“There is even the conspiracy theory that those paid to protect us are being paid to look the other way while people are being kidnapped and women are being raped and ritualists are slicing us into pieces.

“It is understandable though extremely sad that our security agencies are overstretched and overwhelmed but there just must be a way out of this unfortunate quagmire. Things cannot continue like this.”

Also, the Co-chair of IDFP Bishop Sunday Onuoha regretted that presently, what occupies the mind of the political class is the 2023 general election, while insecurity is spreading across the country.

“The wanton and mindless killing of Nigerians, the kidnappings, ravaging of our homes and farmlands, the terrorism threatening our unity and the threats to our traditional institutions, as well as our selfish tendencies make us appear heartless and inhumane, as we chase not what will bring immediate succour, but what will advance long term personal gains,” he noted.

He, however, said this is the time for political party chiefs and high-level stakeholders in government to come together at a bi-partisan roundtable, and also regardless of religious leaning to discuss how to get the country out of this doldrums that has become its bane.

“We need to stop playing the ostrich and show of indifference because whether we accept it or not, the chickens have come home to roost. What the country is faced with today, affects all of us, it may be someone else today, but ask yourself, how safe am I?”

He said the state cannot be administered without the support, buy-in and contribution of citizens. Thus, mechanisms for the integration of the various structures of the society in governance must be activated.

“This is important because relevant international instruments at the UN, AU, and ECOWAS have called for the inclusion and participation of religious, women, youth and traditional structures in governance,” he added.

