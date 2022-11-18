NEPC registers over 2000 new firms for non-oil export within six months

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has revealed that over 2, 000 new companies have been registered by the Council between January and June 2022 for the purpose of non-oil export.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, the Executive Director of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak explained that the Council has experienced an influx in the registration of fresh companies in the export sector.

“From January to June, we registered about 2,000 firms for the purpose of export” adding that the figure was higher than the number registered over the past years.

He said NEPC is putting measures in place as a strategy of imbibing, sustaining and deepening the export culture in the non-oil export ecosystem.

“This we implement through a series of engagements with key stakeholders within the exporting community and indeed the general public.

“Only recently, precisely on April 26 – 27, this year, the Council held its maiden National Conference on Non-oil Export with the theme “Export for Survival: Optimizing Nigeria’s Non-Oil Export Potentials”. The conference provided a veritable platform for stakeholders in the non-oil export sector to ventilate ideas on current and emerging issues affecting the non-oil export sector.

“In this wise, the Export Week starting from 21st to 26th of November, 2022 is a continuation of that engagement with critical stakeholders and discerning members of the public.

“The objective is to keep the “Export4Survival” campaign in the front burner of national discourse using the Export Week as a strategic information and communication tool to change the narratives”

Yakusak further stated that “we envisage that the Export Week will provide a path for business and sector-led activities to thrive as well as help entrepreneurs particularly SMEs look out for new opportunities in the sector.

“Therefore, it is vital for these businesses to have the support and information they need to become successful.

“It is against this backdrop that the Council have lined up a series of events to mark Export Week. However, it is important to state here that one of the key objectives of the Export Week is to highlight the significance of exporting to the country’s economy by strengthening and deepening interactions and partnerships with relevant stakeholders in the public and private sector” stated.

