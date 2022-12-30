Osuntokun makes 1st appointment hours after resignation ultimatum

“In this capacity, he is my successor in the same position I held before my deployment to serve as the Director General of the campaign organisation”

Barely 48 hours after his call to resign his appointment as the newly appointed Director General of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Balogun Akin Osuntokun, has made his first appointment to drive the presidential campaign in the South-West.

Osuntokun in a statement he personally signed, announced Barrister Olusola Ebiseni as campaign coordinator of the South-West zone, in a move to project the Obi-Datti candidates in the region.

The appointment is coming two days into the five days ultimatum issued for the resignation of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council DG, from the former national publicity secretary, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi.

The statement reads in part: “On behalf of the OBIdatti presidential campaign council, it is my privilege and honour to announce the appointment of Barrister Olusola Ebiseni as the campaign coordinator of the South West zone.

ALSO READ: Pele: Brazilian President declares 3 days national mourning

“In this capacity, he is my successor in the same position I held before my deployment to serve as the Director General of the campaign organisation.

“Please join me in felicitations as we welcome Ebiseni on board the train to deliver a new Nigeria that works for us all.”

However, in a statement issued by the National Chairman and presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu, the threat of court action by Arambabi was unnecessary because Osuntokun has long resigned his appointment as member and Ekiti Central Senatorial candidate of the ZLP.