Amotekun combing Ondo communities to flush out killer herdsmen

Following the invasion of suspected killer herdsmen in Ijagba, Imoru, Arimogija communities of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state, the Commander of Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said men of the corps have been drafted to the forest to address the situation.

Adeleye said all the routes leading to the communities had been secured and the herdsmen and their cows have been driven away from the area.

He said the Amotekun Corps responded immediately to the alarm raised by the residents of the communities to restore law and order and to restore peace in the communities.

He said “We have gone into the forest and we have addressed the situation.

“There was influx of cattle into the state from Ose local government area four days ago and our men have driven them back to where they came from and everything have been settled.

“I want to tell the people from Ose local government area of the state, that there is no cause for alarm. We are in the forest and Operation Gba’le Gba’ko’ is still ongoing”

The Police spokesperson in the state, Funmi Odunlami said the command has also said the command had drafted men of the force to the area to ascertain the true position of the happenings in the communities

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Security matter, Jimoh Dojumo, explained that those attacking the communities and villages are not from Ondo State but from neighbouring state of Edo state.

He explained that the criminals usually enter the state through foot path into the communities and villages and leave through the same path to their state after committing the crime.

“They have been creating problems for us but our territory is secured with the presence of Amotekun men but i can assure you that the activities of these criminals will soon be checked





“But we are not relenting in our efforts to flush out criminal elements from the state to ensure security of lives and property of our people”

The traditional ruler of Imoru, Oba Rotimi Obamuwagun, however, commended the state government and security agencies for their proactiveness in repelling the bandits and protecting the people.

He confirmed the frequent invasion of the criminal herdsmen in the area and said the criminals always enter the communities through a forest reserve between Ondo and Edo State .

The monarch said “It is true, the criminals are into our communities ferociously If not for the state government intervening in the matter.

“The criminals would have sacked all the communities here and sent everyone away from their homes. But we thank the government for intervening.”

The people of the communities have raised alarm over the invasion of the communities in their farmlands and home by suspected herdsmen who have been tormenting the people of the area.