Pele: Brazilian President declares 3 days national mourning

Latest NewsSportsTop News
By Abisola Adigun 

Following the death of the great soccer legend Pele, Brazil has declared a three-day national holiday to mourn him.

The great Brazilian football player who died after a long-term battle with cancer was honoured by the government of Brazil.

This announcement was made by President Jair Bolsonaro,  who would be ending his term in office on Sunday.

He declared three days of national mourning for this great footballer. He made a generous remark about the footballer in his statement.

“Pele was a great citizen and patriot, raising the name of Brazil wherever he went,” he said.

The president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacted to this via his Twitter account that “few Brazilians carried the name of our country as far as he did”.

Since his death, there have been a lot of tributes from across the worlds of different fields.

You might also like
Latest News

Crisis looms at Abia college over sack of COEASU Chairman

Latest News

Court remands Lawyer Bolanle’s Killer Cop, ASP Vandi

Latest News

Santos football club release Pele’s burial arrangements

Latest News

Bolanle Raheem: Police commission suspends disgraced killer officer

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More