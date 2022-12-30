Pele: Brazilian President declares 3 days national mourning

Following the death of the great soccer legend Pele, Brazil has declared a three-day national holiday to mourn him.

The great Brazilian football player who died after a long-term battle with cancer was honoured by the government of Brazil.

This announcement was made by President Jair Bolsonaro, who would be ending his term in office on Sunday.

He declared three days of national mourning for this great footballer. He made a generous remark about the footballer in his statement.

“Pele was a great citizen and patriot, raising the name of Brazil wherever he went,” he said.

The president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacted to this via his Twitter account that “few Brazilians carried the name of our country as far as he did”.

Since his death, there have been a lot of tributes from across the worlds of different fields.