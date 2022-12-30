Police operatives kill kidnap suspect, rescue victim in Delta

The occupant of the vehicle, Oghenetega Ovwa was arrested when a pump action gun with six rounds of cartridges was discovered.

Operatives of Delta State Police Command have killed a suspected kidnapper and rescued a kidnapped victim at Ugborikoko in Warri South LGA, Delta.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Bright Edafe, the incident happened in the late hours of Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

It was stated that the operatives received a call of a kidnap victim whose identity was not made known and that the suspects were headed towards Agbarho in the victim’s car.

The DPO Agbarho Division deployed operatives to the Warri-Ughelli expressway to carry out an intensive stop and search with a view to rescuing the victim and arrest of the suspects.

In the process of carrying out the search, they intercepted a Mercedez GLK SUV that matches the description of the victim’s vehicle.

The occupant of the vehicle, Oghenetega Ovwa was arrested when a pump action gun with six rounds of cartridges was discovered.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect led the police to their hideout at Ogborikoko where his gang member engaged the police in a gun duel.

The arrested suspect was killed in the process while his gang members escaped into the bush.

The kidnapped victim was, however, rescued while the manhunt for the escaped suspects is still ongoing according to the police.