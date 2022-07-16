OsunDecides2022: LP did not collapse structure to support PDP —Party chairman, spokesperson

A few hours after insinuations arose that the Labour party (LP) candidate, Hon Lasun Yusuf has collapsed his structure to support the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the state chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Adebayo Bello described the story as a ruse.

The chairman, who maintained that such a development can never happen, said

Labour Party cannot and will not collapse its structure for other political parties.

He said, “Those that are spreading the news are only hallucinating. He is in the race, and Hon Yusuf remains in the race and he is hoping for victory.”

Also, the party candidate’s spokesperson, Oyewole Oladimeji, described the insinuation as falsehood.