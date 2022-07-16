OsunDecides2022: EFCC officials storm Oyetola, Adeleke polling units

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stormed the polling units of Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola.

The EFCC officials numbering six were sighted at Ward 1, Unit 1, St Peter’s Anglican School, Iragbiji, where the governor voted.

Wearing jackets branded with EFCC inscriptions, they were seen milling around the voting centre possibly to discourage vote-buying at the scene.

Officers of the EFCC also visited the polling unit of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at PU9, Ward 2, Abogunde/Sagbe in Ede North Local Government Area of Osun.

At the ward, they were seen making sure that the exercise goes as expected at the polling unit.