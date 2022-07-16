#OsunDecides2022: EFCC officials storm Oyetola, Adeleke polling units

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo/ Oluwole Ige/ Boluwatife Akinyemi

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stormed the polling units of Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola.

The EFCC officials numbering six were sighted at Ward 1, Unit 1,  St Peter’s Anglican School, Iragbiji, where the governor voted.

Wearing jackets branded with EFCC inscriptions, they were seen milling around the voting centre possibly to discourage vote-buying at the scene.

Officers of the EFCC also visited the polling unit of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at PU9, Ward 2, Abogunde/Sagbe in Ede North Local Government Area of Osun.

At the ward, they were seen making sure that the exercise goes as expected at the polling unit.

 

You might also like
Latest News

KGIRS is developing a tax chatter for public to know their right, says KGIRS Acting…

Latest News

Abdullahi Sirajo emerges Bauchi APC Federal Constituency candidate

Latest News

#OsunDecides2022: LP did not collapse structure to support PDP —Party chairman,…

Latest News

Nigerian professors are proffering solutions to Nigeria’s insecurity ― NISER DG,…

Comments

Our Front Page Today

Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More