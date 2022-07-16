Abdullahi Sirajo emerges Bauchi APC Federal Constituency candidate

Engineer Abdullahi Sirajo Jibrin has emerged as the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for Bauchi Federal Constituency for the 2023 general elections.

The primary election followed the nomination of Shehu Musa who won the first primary election as the Deputy Governorship candidate to the APC candidate, Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar.

Sirajo Jibrin polled a total of 47 votes to beat Aminu Mohammed who polled 13 votes in the primary election that was held in Bauchi.

Other contestants were Salisu Lukman who polled no votes, while Kabiru Wambai had earlier announced his withdraw for Sirajo.

Bukar Lawan, the Returning Officer of the primary elections committee, said that by the power vested in him he has declared Sirajo as the Bauchi Federal constituency candidate of APC.

“Sirajo scored the highest votes cast to defeat his three other opponents.

“A total of 47 delegates were accredited while 60 votes were cast during the election,” he said

Bukar Lawan described the primary election as free and fair devoid of any rancour.

While addressing newsmen shortly after the election, Engineer Sirajo Jibrin thanked the almighty Allah for giving him the opportunity and also thanked the delegates, as well as the party leadership and supporters for giving him all the support.

According to him, “This victory is for people of Bauchi especially the youth because is the youth project,”.

He however urged party loyalists, youths and other aspirants to support him and canvassed for votes to him win the 2023 forthcoming general elections.

