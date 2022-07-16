Osun 2022: Committee for special duties debunks rumour of aide caught with thumb-printed ballot papers

Following the rumour going around in Osun State that a personal assistant to the commissioner for regional integration and special duty, Hon. Lekan Badmus was caught with thumb-printed ballot papers at ward 2 Osogbo local government, the commissioner for special duties has described the claim as untrue.

In a statement in Osogbo, he said, “I wish to emphatically state that I and every other persons working closely with me have not engaged in any activities to sabotage the integrity of this ongoing election.”

He said, “It is rather a rude shock to me that some information being peddled around by some mischief makers has it that my personal assistant was caught with thumb-printed ballot papers in Osogbo ward 2 and had been handed over to the security agents.

“I am a man of integrity who believes in hard work and not cheap means to success. The claim that I was, by extension, involved in electoral malpractice contradicts the value I stand for.

“Members of the public are hereby urged to disregard any claim or accusation of sorts suggesting that I and the people working with me were involved in electoral fraud.”