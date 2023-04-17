A 22-year-old man identified as Akanni Ridwan has been brought before an Osogbo Magistrate’s Court by the Osun State police command for allegedly escaping from custody with handcuffs.

Akanni, who is suspected to be a dealer in Indian hemp, was arrested alongside his partner for being in possession of the substance.

The police claim that the accused escaped with the handcuffs, with his partner in crime also participating in destroying the restraints after the escape. Although Akanni was re-arrested after the jailbreak, his partner is still at large.

After concluding its investigation, the police charged both suspects with four counts of conspiracy, escaping from lawful custody, and possessing Indian hemp. The charge sheet accused the duo of conspiring to commit a felony by escaping and causing malicious damage, as well as unlawfully possessing dried weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

Additionally, they were accused of maliciously damaging police handcuffs valued at N10,000, property of the Nigeria Police Force, and escaping from lawful custody with the handcuffs. The charges are punishable under various sections of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

Akanni pleaded not guilty to the charges but his lawyer, Suleiman Akano, applied for bail and promised that his client would be available to stand trial. However, the police prosecutor, Rasaq Olayiwola, opposed the application, citing the defendant’s previous escape from custody and the likelihood of him abusing bail privileges.

Magistrate A. A. Adeyeba granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in the like amount. The sureties must include a businessman and a biological relation of the defendant. The case has been adjourned until May 16th for further hearing.

