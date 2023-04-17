Equipment and other valuables worth millions of naira have been lost to the inferno at Stribalag factory in the Olope Meji area in Egbeda Local government area.

The entire neighbourhood was thrown into a state of panic as thick smoke from the scene of the incident covered the ever-busy Ibadan/Ife expressway thereby, disrupted the freeflow of human and vehicular movement.

Factory workers, according to an eyewitness account scampered for safety while officials of the state fire service battled endlessly to put the fire off.

Confirming the incident on phone, the General Manager of the state Fire Service, Akinyinka Akinyemi, said, “The incident was reported at exactly 13:35hrs by one Rasaq alerting the agency of fire incident at a factory located at Egbeda.

“Fire services promptly deployed personnel of the agency to the scene of the incident.

“On arrival at the place of the fire incident, we met some hips disused tyres well alight, and fire contingent swiftly got into work and restricted the fire from where we met it and prevented the fire from being spread to the factory facilities”.

