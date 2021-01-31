Osun shuts courtrooms, asks judicial workers to go for COVID-19 tests

Authorities of the Osun State Judiciary on Saturday ordered the closure of all courtrooms and offices following the revelation that some staff of the place had contracted COVID-19 virus disease.

As a result of this, the Chief Judge of the state, Mrs Adepele has ordered staff of the judiciary to undergo COVID-19 test immediately, saying Osun State Government is gracious enough to be conducting the tests free-of-charge.

She charged them to comply with the new COVID- 19 protocols just as released by the state government.

The chief judge in a statement made available in Osogbo by Mr. M.A Lasisi, Chief Registrar, High Court, pointed out that the offices where the affected officers are working will be closed until further notice.

“Hence, all staff of the Judiciary below Level 12 are hereby directed to stay at, and work from home, so as to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“All staff affected should stop coming to work with effect from Monday, 1st February, 2021. Furthermore, all staff of Osun State Judiciary should undergo COVID-19 test immediately.”

