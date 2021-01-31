Boko Haram terrorists kill two policemen, abduct two others, seize vehicles

Members of the Boko Haram sect invaded Chabal and some communities of Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State and killed two policemen, while two others policemen were abducted.

It was gathered that the terrorists also seized two operational patrol vehicles and set ablaze another one along Maiduguri-Chabal-Magumeri 35km road north of the state capital.

It was gathered that this development came when the newly appointed Service Chiefs paid their first official visit to assess the security situation.

A source confided that the attack took place on Sunday, saying “the Service Chiefs are currently in Maiduguri for their first operational visit to Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, since their appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The service chiefs are the Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Iraboh, Chief of Army Staff Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao and Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Auwal Gambo and other principal staff officers from the Defence and other three services.

“The service chiefs while in Maiduguri were briefed at the headquarters command and control centre Maimalari cantonment Maiduguri, after which they all visited Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi to seek their collaborative support to end the lingering more than a decade crisis.

“But unfortunately, some armed insurgents wreaked havoc today and killed two policemen on patrol before abducting two others.

“Also during the Chabal and Magumeri Communities onslaught, the insurgents went away with two patrol vehicles after setting ablaze the vehicle.

“The dead bodies of the policemen were conveyed to Maiduguri with one injured police officer now receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Maiduguri.”

As at the time of filing the report, there was no official statement from either the police or the military.

Also attempt to speak with the state governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau, proved abortive as his lines could as his phone lines could not be reached.

