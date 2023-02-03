The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejoiced with a former Governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola as he celebrates his 72nd birthday, describing him as a symbol of Royalty and unmatched development in the history of administration of Osun State.

In a statement signed by the Caretaker Chairman, Dr Adekunle Akindele, the PDP lauded Prince Oyinlola as a good ambassador of the party who superintended the administration of the state between 2003-2010, a period he regarded as the golden era of democratic governance and development in the state.

Dr Akindele described Prince Oyinlola as a pragmatic personality, whose deep sense of culture and humor cannot be overemphasized.

“Former Governor Oyinlola is a father and leader of the state, whose tenure as former Governor remains the reference point in the administration of the state. We celebrate him and wish him many successful years ahead”

“On behalf of leaders and members of our great party, the PDP, I wish our father, a great benchmark of good governance, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola more fruitful years on earth’.

