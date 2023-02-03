Barely 22 days before the 2023 general elections, some youths and other residents of Oyo in their numbers, on Friday besieged the governor’s office in Agodi area of Ibadan following the economic woes in Nigeria.

This comes as Nigerians continue to contend with fuel, new naira notes scarcity, and erratic power supply for weeks across the nation.

The protesters were said to have been repelled by security operatives attached to the governor’s office.

Not satisfied, the protesters were said to have thrown stones and other dangerous weapons into the governor’s office.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari Friday on Friday urged Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the cash crunch that has become a problem across the country from the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria to change high-value Naira notes with new ones.

His plea came while speaking to the Progressive Governors Forum who came to the Presidential Villa to seek solutions to the cash squeeze, which they said was threatening the good records of the administration in transforming the economy.

Happening right now at The Governor’s office at Secretariat …

They’ve blocked the road and burning tyres … Iworoad is also blocked ..!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7b76IaiGat — Ibadan Baker (NIKE) (@TheCakeChancery) February 3, 2023

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP, APC Fight Over Buhari’s Visit To Kano

THE leading political parties in Nigeria, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), traded blames, on Monday over the attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano…





Presidential Candidates Will Tell Workers Their Plans For Fuel Subsidy —NLC President

After 35 years in various leadership positions in trade union service, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, will finish his eight-year tenure on February 8, 2023, as the Congress elects a new president that will pilot its affairs. As part of his preparation to hand over NLC leadership to the next president…

Ojuelegba Tragedy: Sanwo-Olu Orders Speed Trial Of Truck Owner, Driver

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the police to speed up their investigation of the container accident, which occurred on Sunday at Ojuelegba area of the state, killing nine people, saying that the driver of the truck and the owner, who were currently in police custody, must be prosecuted…

Real Madrid, Barcelona set to light up Copa del Rey in semifinal clash

Real Madrid will get a chance for revenge against Barcelona when the Spanish teams meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals. The rivals were paired together in Monday’s draw, which also set up a semifinal match between Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna…

FLAT OUT: Tinubu And The Ways Of The Wasp

There are two insects in Yoruba cosmology that are similar. But they are very distinct. One is oyin (bee). The other is agbon (wasp). Both equally sting in their unique ways. Oyin, for instance, is less aggressive and stings only when it is threatened…

EDITORIAL: Police Invasion Of UNIZIK Private Hostel

LAST week, there was apprehension and outrage among the students’ community of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, as policemen attached to the Special Anti-Cult Unit of the Anambra State Police Command reportedly broke into Prince Godwin Lodge…