Osun orders closure of secondary school over invasion of cultists

Following the invasion of lfeoluwa Co-Educational Grammar School, Osogbo by some suspected cultists, Osun State government has ordered the immediate closure of the school with immediate effect to avert bloodshed.

Investigations revealed that the cultists had twice invaded the school to disturb the peaceful academic activities of the school before the intervention of the security operatives who addressed the situation.

Since the ugly development, stakeholders in the school had been operating in fears to avoid being attacked by the evil perpetrators.

However, the state government in a statement made available to newsmen, on Thursday, signed by the Coordinating Director of State Ministry of Education, Mr C.K Olaniyan, directed that the school should be closed down temporarily until further notice.

It stated that the closure is to prevent the breakdown of law and order occasioned by the invasion of the School by hoodlums and cultists masquerading as students.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public especially parents, guardians and students of lfeoluwa Co-educational Grammar School Osogbo, that the Honourable Commissioner for Education has directed that the School be closed down temporarily until further notice.”

“This step is necessary to prevent the breakdown of law and order occasioned by the invasion of the School by hoodlums and cultists masquerading as students. Parents and guardians are advised to keep their wards at home while the closure lasts.

“The Ministry is working round the clock to ensure that the hoodlums are arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” he concluded.

