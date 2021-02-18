Police in Niger State receive 300 special mobile force men

Against the backdrop of the recent attack and abduction of students of the Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, the state police command has received no fewer than additional 300 special mobile force men to reinforce security for the rescue of the kidnap victims in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adamu Usman stated this while welcoming the Operation Puff – Adder II on Thursday in Minna, saying, “It will be community-driven operation aimed at re- dominating and reclaiming the public space from the criminals.

He reassured on embarking on massive and well-planned deployment of four units of PMF and special forces to the crisis-prone local governments of Rafi, Shiroro, Munya, Bangi, Lapai/Agaie axis of the state in order to consolidate on the successes and achievements of operation Puff – Adder I, launched by Inspector General of Police.

The police boss, however, warned the personnel to be civil with law-abiding citizens while carrying out their assignment and remain firm and decisive with criminals who are threatening the safety of public space.

He also charged the general public to make available relevant information and assured of treating such information with confidentiality.

The state deputy governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammad Ketso, promised that the state government would provide adequate support and welfare for effective and efficient operations in Niger State while he commended the Federal Government and security agencies for the prompt response so far witnessed.

He advised them to obey the rules of their engagement as they carry out the special assignment in the state while praying for their protection and successful operations.

