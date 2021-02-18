JUST IN: Former customs boss, Dikko, dies at 61

The former comptroller General of Nigeria Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde is dead. He died in a hospital in Abuja after a protracted illness.

Age 61, Inde who hailed from Musawa town in Katsina State left behind a wife and two children.

Recall, the former customs boss had a running battle with anti-graft agencies, EFCC and ICPC where it was alleged he forfeited some substantial amount of money and cars.

