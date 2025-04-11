Osun NOA tasked on public enlightenment about govt policies

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Fred Ekokotu, has charged the acting Director of Osun State National Orientation Agency, Mr Adefarasin Stephen Adebiyi, and his team to raise the bar on informing the general public of the policies and rules of the government.

The AIG gave the charge when he played host to the NOA team in his office on Thursday.

In his remarks, according to a statement by the Zonal Public Relations Officer, DSP Ade Ogunyemi, the AIG tasked the agency to further embark on programmes that would educate, inform and enlighten the people, as the voice of the government.

He laid emphasis on the need to sensitise the public on obeying the rule of law through meetings with market women, students, as well as Christian and Islamic faithful in churches and mosques.

Expressing concern about the growing rate of cultism among the youths, the AIG spoke on the need for school outreaches to create awareness among the students of both primary and secondary schools on the dangers of getting involved in cultism.

He also enjoined the NOA officials to sensitise drivers and road users on obeying traffic rules and regulations.

The AIG also encouraged the NOA to tell people about the dividends of democracy and the need to maintain discipline, pay their taxes and obey rules and regulations.

AIG Ekokotu promised the full support of the Nigeria Police Force to the staff and members of the agency in providing basic security support whenever it is needed.

Responding, the NOA’s Ag. State Director appreciated the AIG for his open door policy, advice and cooperation.

Mr Adebiyi notified the police boss of the various programmes being embarked on by the Agency to further carry out its civic duties and responsibilities, as well as pass the information to the general public.

He assured that every hand is on deck to make sure that all citizens are well informed about the programmes of the government.

He stressed that the agency is out to do more than ever to educate the general public.