Yakubu drops hint of exit from INEC

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has hinted at his upcoming exit from the Commission.

Yakubu made the disclosure on Thursday while speaking in Banjul, Gambia, where he is attending the Extraordinary General Assembly of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC).

He told his colleagues at the gathering that he was attending the ECONEC meeting for the final time as Chairman of INEC, as his tenure ends later this year. He thanked them for their unwavering support and collaboration over the years, urging them to continue upholding the values of electoral integrity and regional unity.

Speculation was rife last week about his removal, but the Presidency dismissed the claims as fake and unfounded.

Yakubu was reappointed for a second term in 2020 under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The INEC Chairman also called for stronger ties and deeper collaboration among Election Management Bodies (EMBs) in the West African sub-region. According to him, closer cooperation is key to deepening democratic governance across the region.

Addressing his fellow electoral commissioners, Prof. Yakubu—who previously served as President of the ECONEC Steering Committee—expressed gratitude for the support he received during his tenure. He also took a moment to honour past members of the Network who contributed to strengthening democratic institutions not just in their home countries but across Africa. He praised the current leadership for their commitment and dedication to keeping the Network active and relevant.

Several EMB heads also echoed the call for deeper regional collaboration. In their individual remarks, they applauded ECONEC for its continued technical support to their respective countries and its vital role in sustaining democratic governance across West Africa.

The Extraordinary General Assembly brought together the chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the EMBs from the Republic of Benin, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

While in Banjul, Prof. Yakubu is also scheduled to join the current ECONEC President, Mr. Konneh Mohamed Kenewui of Sierra Leone, for a series of visits to key stakeholders, including the government of The Gambia, as part of ECONEC’s Needs Assessment Mission ahead of the country’s presidential election in 2026.