Osun monarch appeals to FG to resolve ASUU crisis

Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Adekunle Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun iii, has appealed to the Federal Government to resolve the lingering crisis involving it and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), without further delay.

Olowu made this appeal on Tuesday when his convoy ran into the roadblock mounted by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, protesting the lingering crisis.

The monarch, who addressed the student body and urged them to open the expressway to ensure free flow of traffic, promised to take up the issue with the authorities concerned.

He, however, commended the students for listening to him and the security for the way they handled the peaceful protest from degenerating to a fracas.

Oba Makama on his Facebook page wrote: “Earlier today we ran into a massive protest by National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, on the lingering ASUU strike.

“Their massive protest brought traffic to a halt on the ever-busy road.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Vs ASUU: Court Adjourns Proceedings Till Friday

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), on Monday, adjourned the suit brought before it by the Federal Government challenging the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) till September 16, 2022 for further mention…

Aviation Workers Protest In Lagos, Shut Down Operations At Kano Airport

FLIGHT operations at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano were on Monday temporarily grounded following face-off between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency over non-payment of electricity bills….

Two Policemen, Two Aides, One Other Killed In Ubah’s Convoy Attack —Police

The Anambra State Police Command on Monday gave casualty figure on the attack in Anambra State by gunmen on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, disclosing that five persons lost their lives during the attack….