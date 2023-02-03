The Joint Labour Movement of Osun State on Thursday commended the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for approval of welfare packages for active workers and retirees in response to its various interphase with the government.

The labour union, in a statement signed by its leaders, Comrade Jacob Adekomi (State Chairman NLC), Comrade Adekola Adebowale (State Chairman TUC) and Comrade. Lasun Akindele (State Chairman JNC), described the development as unprecedented.

It hereafter maintained that the Governor’s action would serve as a veritable drive for increased productivity of their dutiful members.

The Union, on behalf of the state’s entire workers and retirees, promised their continued loyalty and support to Adeleke’s administration, which they described as good and appreciated him the more for the gesture.

They, after that, maintained that his action would serve as a veritable drive for increased productivity of their dutiful members".

According to them, “The payment of salary arrears, contributory pensions, half salary arrears, cash backing of promotion exercises and most importantly outstanding deductions will boost the morale of active public servants and renew hope of retired officers.”

